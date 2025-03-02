Guillermo Quiroz Named Barons New Manager

March 2, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Guillermo Quiroz, who brings 19 years of playing experience in major league baseball, has been named Manager of the Birmingham Barons for the 2025 season. Quiroz has been with the Winston-Salem Dash (A+) the last two seasons.

The Barons are coming off a Southern League Championship and Quiroz wants to keep the winning going in Birmingham. "Sergio (Santos) did a nice job with the guys that we had in Birmingham last year," said Quiroz. "Some of those guys started the year with me in Winston-Salem so I know what they are capable of doing. Really looking forward to being in Birmingham. A new challenge for me being in a new city. I have never been in Birmingham, but I am really looking forward to it."

The Barons new manager spent two years with the Dash. The Dash had 120 wins and 138 losses in two seasons in the South Atlantic League.

Quiroz started his professional baseball career when he was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in 1998. In 2004, he was called up to the Blue Jays and started his major league career. After his time with the Blue Jays ended in 2005, the Venezuelan catcher went on to play between the major and minor league levels for the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants and the Cleveland Guardians. After his retirement from playing baseball, Quiroz became a coach for the Winston-Salem Dash in 2018 and later to the Charlotte Knights in 2019.

His first manger job came when the White Sox named him manager of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, where his 2020 managerial debut was put on hold until 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2023, Quiroz won his 100th game with Winston-Salem. "Being a manager is the closest thing to catching," added Quiroz. "I knew that I was going to be involved in baseball somehow. I really wanted to pass on my experiences and knowledge as a player."

The Barons start the season on Friday, April 4, 2025, and will look to continue their winning ways. "We want to teach them the game of baseball the right way. We are going to make sure the clubhouse is where it needs to be mentally and physically. We want to make sure the chemistry works. We want our players to know that they are playing for a reason and a goal. We want them to feel like family. We spend so much time together, so we want to bond like a family," said Quiroz.

Last year, the Barons had a set roster for most of the first half but were turned over as players moved up to AAA and even the major league with the White Sox. "That is my job to make sure everybody is on the same page," said Quiroz. "I need to be honest with them, they need to know their role. They need to understand the position that the organization has put them on, and we go from there. I try to keep them engaged in the game every day. Extra work, playing every day, and keeping them sharp mentally."

