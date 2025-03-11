Get "Bo's Hometown Burger" this Season

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Birmingham Barons are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with sports legend, Bo Jackson, as they unveil their 2025 season menu. Fans will be treated to a variety of new food offerings, including "Bo's Hometown Burger" a burger crafted with premium angus patties from Jackson's Bo's Burgers line. Every "Bo's Hometown Burger" will come with an exclusive Birmingham Barons Bo Jackson baseball card souvenir. In addition to this thrilling menu launch, Bo Jackson will return to his hometown of Birmingham on July 25th to celebrate the new item, throw out a first pitch, and enjoy a night of Barons baseball at Regions Field.

"It's always great to come back home and service the great people in the Birmingham area," said Jackson. "We are looking forward to our partnership with the Birmingham Barons."

In addition to the new Bo Jackson partnership, the Barons are introducing multiple other new menu items for the 2025 season, such as Nashville hot chicken tenders, brisket nachos, fried pickle spears, chicken nuggets, "The Dugout Nachos," and more. These delicious offerings will make their debut on Opening Night, April 4th, 2025, when the Barons kick off another season of baseball in Birmingham.

For additional information or to purchase tickets, please visit www.milb.com/birmingham. For media inquiries, contact Izzy Berkopec, Marketing Director of the Birmingham Barons, at 205-703-4313.

