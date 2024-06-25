Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Ahead of Series against Pensacola

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that C Andy Yerzy has been promoted to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds, C Nick Kahle has been transferred from Nashville to Biloxi, RHP Bradley Blalock has been optioned to Biloxi from Milwaukee and INF/OF Zavier Warren has been placed on the Development List. Kahle will wear No. 5 while Blalock will wear No. 36. The active roster stands at 28 players.

Yerzy tallied two home runs and drove in 14 over 22 games with the Shuckers this season. Yerzy originally signed this past offseason with the Brewers as a free agent.

Kahle previously appeared in 49 games with the Shuckers across two seasons, including 27 during the 2023 season. In 2023, Kahle tallied five extra-base hits and 17 RBI along with a .329 on-base percentage. In 2024 with Nashville, Kahle held a .256/.333/.372 slash line with a home run and 10 RBI.

With Milwaukee, Blalock became the 50 th former Shucker to make his MLB debut with the Brewers, throwing a scoreless inning on June 20 at San Diego. Blalock is slated to start on Wednesday in game two of this week's series against Pensacola.

