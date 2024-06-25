Biscuits Drop Second Half Opener to M-Braves

PEARL, MS - In the second half opener, the Montgomery Biscuits (40-30, 0-1) dropped the first of a nine-game road trip to the Mississippi Braves (32-37, 1-0) 4-1 on Tuesday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves built up a 4-0 lead after three innings. Drue Hackenberg struck out seven in six shutout innings in his first Double-A start of the season and earned the win for the M-Braves.

In a bullpen effort for Montgomery, Sean Hunley pitched 2 Ã¢..." scoreless innings, and Evan Reifert added a pair of shutout frames. Haden Erbe made the spot start and took the loss, allowing four runs, one earned, in 2 Ã¢..." innings.

In the eighth, Carson Williams singled up the middle to score Jalen Battles and bring in the first run for the Biscuits to make it 4-1. The Biscuits left the bases loaded in the frame.

Antonio Menendez struck out the side in the bottom of the inning to keep it at a three-run game, but the Biscuits failed to get anything going in the ninth.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday afternoon at Trustmark Park. Logan Workman will make the start for Montgomery while Ian Mejia is slated to start for Mississippi. The first pitch is at 12:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Sports Radio 740, MiLB First Pitch App, and Bally Live.

