Landon Harper, Geraldo Quintero Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week

June 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau proudly announce that RHP Landon Harper and OF Geraldo Quintero have been named Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week for June 18-23.

Harper, 23, made two scoreless appearances, including one start, 5.0 innings pitched, no walks, and three strikeouts last week at Tennessee. The right-hander from Meridian, MS, has a 2.13 ERA with one walk and 10 strikeouts over his first six outings and 12.2 innings pitched since his promotion to the M-Braves on May 25.

Harper was Atlanta's 14th-round selection in 2022 out of Southern Miss.

Quintero, 23, is named Player of the Week for the second-straight week after capping the series at Tennessee with a career-high 5-for-5 day at the plate in Mississippi's 9-7 win in Sunday's series finale. Quintero finished the week 9-for-18 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, three RBI, seven runs, five stolen bases, and 1.439 OPS in six games. The switch-hitter from Venezuela now ranks second on the club and fifth in the Southern League with 24 stolen bases. In 18 games during June, Quintero is batting .288 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI, seven stolen bases, and a .939 OPS.

The Atlanta Braves signed Quintero as a non-drafted free agent in 2019.

The M-Braves begin a six-game homestand tonight at Trustmark Park against the Montgomery Biscuits. The first pitch is at 6:35 pm, with coverage starting at 5:45 pm on 102.1 The Box, Bally Live, and MiLB.tv.

For tickets and more information on promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

