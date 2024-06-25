Misiorowski Dazzles, Shuckers Open Half with Win Against Pensacola

June 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski in action

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: David Blackwell) Biloxi Shuckers' Jacob Misiorowski in action(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: David Blackwell)

BILOXI, MS - Behind 5.2 shutout innings from the Milwaukee Brewers' top prospect, Jacob Misiorowski, the Biloxi Shuckers (31-37, 1-0) defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (38-31, 0-1), 5-4, in the second-half opener at Keesler Federal Park on Tuesday night. The win marked the third straight win for Biloxi in their second-half opener. The Shuckers also played the game as the Biloxi Beach Chickens, an homage to the seagulls (i.e. beach chickens) that inhabit the Coast's beaches.

Misiorowski came out firing for Biloxi, touching 100 MPH multiple times and recording two strikeouts in the first inning. Helped by an athletic play at short from Eric Brown Jr., Misiorowski retired eight of his first nine batters faced and recorded four strikeouts.

In the second, Biloxi struck first with a sacrifice fly from Adam Hall that scored Darrien Miller from third, making it 1-0. Miller previously reached after being hit by a pitch for a Southern League-leading 15 th time this season.

Misiorowski continued to dominate, working into the sixth for the second consecutive start. He was pulled after two reached with two outs, but Kaleb Bowman stranded the inherited runner, giving Misiorowski 5.2 scoreless innings on the night. Over his last two starts, Misiorowski has tossed 11.2 scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts, four hits and two walks.

In the bottom of the sixth, Biloxi extended its lead to 2-0 when Carlos Rodriguez walked, stole second, swiped third and an error on the throw to third allowed him to score. Pensacola struck back in the seventh with an RBI double from Cody Morissette, making it 2-1.

Biloxi struck back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh off an error on a grounder to third and RBI singles from Dylan O'Rae and Carlos Rodriguez, making it 5-1. Pensacola fought back in the ninth with a three-run home run from Harrison Spohn, but Justin Yeager closed the door with a strikeout to finish out a one-run win for Biloxi.

Ernesto Martinez Jr. led the charge for Biloxi in the lineup, recording his third three-hit game of the season with a 3-for-4 night, including his team-leading 16 th double of the year.

The series continues on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. with Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. All military personnel can receive a $3 discount on Dugout Box and Reserved Level tickets. It's also Bark in the Park. Fans and their four-legged friends can purchase tickets for $15 in advance and sit in dog-friendly Sections 117 and 119. Fans must sign a waiver for their pets to enjoy the game. It's also Happy Hour at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar from 5:15 to 6:35 p.m. with $416oz beer and $6 ready-to-drink cocktails. Bradley Blalock (3-2, 4.24) is set to start for Biloxi against M.D. Johnson (3-4, 3.11) for Pensacola. Fans can listen live on Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:15 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.