Barons Pound Out 11 Hits in the 9-3 Win Over the Smokies
June 25, 2024 - Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
Matt Hogan hit a home run with five RBIs as the Birmingham Barons won 9-3 over the Tennessee Smokies before 2,894 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. The Barons pounded out 11 hits. Infielder Jason Matthews went 3-for-3 with four runs scored in the win.
Starting pitcher Jairo Iriarte (3-5, 4.32) pitched 6.0 innings, giving up three hits, three earned runs, and three walks with four strikeouts. LHP Gil Luna (3-1, 2.35) pitched a solid seventh inning. RHP Andrew Dalquist (1-1, 2.01) pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts in the eighth and ninth.
Tennessee (0-1, 40-29) scored first in the game. A Christian Franklin RBI double scored Josh Rivera, and the Smokies took a 1-0 lead. Franklin scored on a balk, and the Smokies led 2-0. Yohendrick Pinango hit a sacrifice fly, scoring James Triantos, and Tennessee led 3-0.
In the bottom of the third inning, Barons (1-0, 42-28) first baseman Tim Elko hit an RBI double, scoring Jason Matthews and Jacob Gonzalez on the play. The Barons cut the lead down to 3-2. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Matthews singled on a line drive to left field. Hogan follows it up with a home run to right field. With the two runs, the Barons took a 4-3 lead.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Alsander Womack walked. Matthews singled, putting runners on the corner. Hogan singled to right field, scoring Womack. The Barons take a 5-3 lead. Hogan steals second. Brooks Baldwin doubles down the right field line, scoring Matthews and Hogan. The Barons took a 7-3 lead.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, Womack doubled to right field. Matthews walked, and Hogan doubled down the right-field line, scoring Womack and Matthews. With those two runs, the Barons led 9-3.
Hogan finished 4-for-4 with five RBIs, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Matthews was 3-for-3 with four runs scored and a walk. Elko had a single and two RBIs in the win. Next, the Barons will play game two against the Smokies in the six-game series on Wednesday. LHP Tyler Schweitzer (2-0, 3.00) will take the mound for the Barons.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from June 25, 2024
- Barons Pound Out 11 Hits in the 9-3 Win Over the Smokies - Birmingham Barons
- Lookouts Lose 17-4 to Trash Pandas - Chattanooga Lookouts
- Hackenberg Deals Quality Start in Debut, M-Braves Win Second-Half Opener - Mississippi Braves
- Misiorowski Dazzles, Shuckers Open Half with Win Against Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
- Rocket City Explodes For 17 Runs In Second Half Opener - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Furious Rally Falls Short in 5-4 Loss to Shuckers - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Biscuits Drop Second Half Opener to M-Braves - Montgomery Biscuits
- Barons Clinch 1st Half - Birmingham Barons
- Game Info: Tuesday, June 25 vs. Montgomery Biscuits: 6:35 PM: Trustmark Park - Mississippi Braves
- Know Your Opponent: Chattanooga Lookouts - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Shuckers Make Multiple Moves Ahead of Series against Pensacola - Biloxi Shuckers
- Landon Harper, Geraldo Quintero Named Farm Bureau Pitcher & Player of the Week - Mississippi Braves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.