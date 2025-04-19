Wilfred Veras 3-Run Home Run Leads Barons to a 6-5 Win Over the Shuckers

April 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Wilfred Veras three-run home run led the Birmingham Barons to a 6-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers before 2,661 at Regions Field on Saturday night. The Barons trailed 4-3 when Veras hit the home run to give the Barons the lead.

Starting pitcher Riley Gowens (2-0, 5.91) pitched only .2 innings, giving up four hits, four earned runs, and three walks with no strikeouts. The Barons' bullpen had another great game. LHP Gil Luna (0-1, 3.68) pitched 2.1 innings, giving up only one hit, no earned runs, and three walks with two strikeouts. RHP Peyton Pallette (1-1, 8.22) gets the win, going 2.0 innings with three strikeouts. RHP Zach Franklin gets a hold, going 2.0 innings, giving up only two hits, one earned run, and a walk with two strikeouts. Jordan Mikel gets his first save of the season, going two innings with two strikeouts.

The Shuckers scored four runs in the top of the first inning. Garrett Spain hit a solo home run to right field. Brock Wilken had an RBI single to left field. Eric Brown Jr. hit a double to center field, scoring two more, and Biloxi led 4-0.

The Barons scored in the bottom of the third inning when Mario Camilletti walked, Michael Turner walked, and Nick Podkul walked to load the bases. Jacob Burke reached on the pitcher's throwing error for Camilletti, and Turner scored. Rikuu Nishida sacrifice bunt to first base, scored Podkul and the Barons were right back in the game at 4-3.

In the bottom of the fifth, Nishida singled to center field, and William Bergolla doubled to center field. Veras followed with his second home run of the season deep to center field, and the Barons led 6-4. In the top of the sixth inning, Ethan Murray hit a home run to left field, making the score 6-5, Barons. The Barons' bullpen pitched 8.1 innings, only giving up three hits, one earned run, and four walks with nine strikeouts.

Bergolla had two hits and scored a run, and Jacob Gonzalez had two hits for the Barons. Veras had one home run, one run scored, a walk, and three RBIs in the win.

