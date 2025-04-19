Mack Homers, Pitching Dominates in 2-1 Wahoos Win

April 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Columbus, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got back in the win column on Saturday night, beating the Columbus Clingstones in a game that featured only five total hits between the two teams.

Joe Mack gave the Blue Wahoos (10-4) an early lead with a solo homer in the first inning, his third of the year to tie for the Southern League lead, and Jared Serna delivered an RBI single with two outs in the second inning. Pensacola was held hitless for the rest of the night, but four Blue Wahoos pitchers combined for a two-hitter to keep the Clingstones (6-7) from erasing the early deficit.

Both starting pitchers were shaky early, as Clingstones righty Jhancarlos Lara (L, 0-2) allowed five of the first eight men he faced to reach base. Blue Wahoos lefty Dax Fulton issued three walks and a hit batsman in his first trip through the order, but settled down and didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning in his best start since coming back from Tommy John surgery.

Fulton was lifted after 4.2 innings with two runners on base, and Josh White (W, 3-0) escaped the jam to preserve the 2-0 advantage. In the sixth, White stranded two more runners in scoring position with a pair of clutch strikeouts.

Columbus scratched a run across against Nigel Belgrave in the seventh with a Cal Conley RBI fielder's choice, but Belgrave returned for a quiet eighth before Dale Stanavich (S, 2) picked up the ninth to earn the save.

Cody Milligan had both hits for the Clingstones, who have only five run-scoring hits through the first five games of the series.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Clingstones on Sunday afternoon. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET/12:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast available on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

