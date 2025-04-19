RHP Kaleb Bowman Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List

April 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Kaleb Bowman has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. Bowman, who was placed on the Injured List on April 8 (retro. April 6), has missed 10 games. Bowman is set to make his 2025 Shuckers debut after 39 appearances and one start in 2024.

