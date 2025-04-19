RHP Kaleb Bowman Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List
April 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)
Biloxi Shuckers News Release
BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Kaleb Bowman has been reinstated from the 7-Day Injured List. Bowman, who was placed on the Injured List on April 8 (retro. April 6), has missed 10 games. Bowman is set to make his 2025 Shuckers debut after 39 appearances and one start in 2024.
Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2025 Shuck Nation membership today. Shuck Nation memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.
• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...
Southern League Stories from April 19, 2025
- RHP Kaleb Bowman Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List - Biloxi Shuckers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Biloxi Shuckers Stories
- RHP Kaleb Bowman Reinstated from 7-Day Injured List
- Crow Returns to the Mound with a Dominant Start in a 4-1 Shuckers' Win
- Rodríguez Smashes First Homer of the Year in Shuckers Loss to Barons
- Four Shuckers Combine for 4-0 Shutout of Barons
- Cornielle's Historic Start Leads Shuckers to 6-1 Win in Birmingham