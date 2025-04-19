Lara Records Third Straight Multi-Hit Performance, Shuckers Fall to Barons

BIRMINGHAM, AL - After the Biloxi Shuckers (5-9) jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, the Birmingham Barons (7-6) scored six of the final seven runs in a 6-5 loss for the Shuckers on Saturday night at Regions Field in Birmingham. Despite the loss, the Shuckers' bullpen continued their dominant run of form with five shutout innings, lowering their Double-A best ERA to 0.39 during the series. As a unit, the Shuckers' bullpen has allowed one run in their last 23.0 innings since the series began on Tuesday.

The Shuckers began the game with a bang as Garrett Spain became the first Shucker to lead off a road game with a home run since Isaac Collins in 2023 against the Barons. The solo shot, which travelled 355 feet, was Spain's second of the week. Three batters later, Brock Wilken smashed a single into left, bringing home Luis Lara and making it 2-0. Eric Brown Jr. extended the lead to 4-0 later ion the inning with a two-RBI double to left-center and knocked starter Riley Gowens out of the game.

In the second, the Barons wiggled their way back into the game with three walks, a throwing error that allowed two to score and a sacrifice bunt to bring in a run, making it 4-3. They later took a 6-4 lead in the fifth with a three-run home run to center from Wilfred Veras, knocking Shuckers' starter Abdiel Mendoza out of the game. Ethan Murray got the Shuckers within one with a solo home run to left in the sixth, his first of the year, but the Barons' bullpen retired each of the final 11 batters to finish the night. Mendoza (0-1) took the loss while reliever Peyton Pallette (1-0) earned the win. Jordan Mikel earned the six-out save, his first save of the season.

Out of the bullpen, Stiven Cruz (2.0ip, 1h, 2k), Kaleb Bowman (1.0ip, 0h) and Tyler Bryant (1.0ip, 3k) combined for 5.0 scoreless relief innings. At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-5) tallied the Shuckers' lone multi-hit performance of the night.

The series is set to conclude on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Regions Field. Alexander Cornielle (0-0, 0.00) is set to start for the Shuckers after tying his career-high with 11 strikeouts in the opener on Tuesday. Wikelman González (0-1, 6.14) is scheduled to start for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 3:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

