Trash Pandas' Comeback Falls Short in 7-5 Loss to Biscuits

April 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-9) scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning and had the tying run on base in the ninth inning but ultimately fell short in a 7-4 loss to the Montgomery Biscuits (8-5) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits secured the series with their fourth win of the week.

Rocket City starter Sam Aldegheri (L, 0-1) pitched well through the first three innings during his third start of the season. The Biscuits took advantage of a leadoff walk by Aldegheri in the fourth inning. Colton Ledbetter doubled to drive in Xavier Isaac, which marked the beginning of the scoring.

Montgomery's starter, Ty Cummings (W, 1-1) made his second start of the series but went much farther than his one-inning performance on Wednesday. After walking Christian Moore in the first inning and Cole Fontenelle reaching base on an error, Cummings retired the next ten batters until Sam Brown recorded Rocket City's first hit in the fourth inning.

Although Aldegheri delivered the longest outing from a Rocket City starter this season, he struggled during the sixth inning. The Biscuits capitalized on a leadoff walk, and with one out, Brayden Taylor singled, bringing home Cooper Kinney, who had advanced to second on a wild pitch. Ledbetter then drew Aldegheri's fourth walk of the game, placing two runners on base. It appeared the Pandas might escape the inning after a flyout by Will Simpson. However, the next three Biscuits batters hit singles, including a two-run knock from James, and a passed ball extended their lead to 5-0.

The Biscuits upped their lead in the seventh inning against Pandas reliever Camden Minacci. Matthew Etzel and Kinney hit back-to-back doubles, and Taylor added another RBI with a single, making the score 7-0.

The Trash Pandas refused to go down quietly, sending nine batters to the plate in the top of the eighth inning. Mac McCroskey started the rally with a walk, advanced to second on a balk, to third on a groundout, and eventually scored their first run on a sacrifice fly by Moore. Myles Emmerson continued his strong start, doubling and scoring on a two-run single by Cole Fontenelle, cutting the deficit to 7-3. Montgomery's Johnny Cuevas was relieved by Trevor Martin, who walked the first two batters he faced, balked, and then allowed a scorching line drive single from Sonny DiChiara that scored Travis Blankenhorn, narrowing the margin to 7-4.

In the ninth inning, the Pandas pressured Biscuits manager Kevin Boles into going back to his bullpen after a walk to McCroskey and a single by Caleb Ketchup. Martin struck out Moore but then hit Emmerson with a pitch to load the bases. Keyshawn Askew (S, 1) came in and retired the final two batters, stranding the bases loaded and ending the game.

The Pandas left nine runners on base during the game and finished 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will meet again on Saturday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Right-handed pitcher Joel Hurtado (0-1, 2.08) will start for the Trash Pandas against right-handed pitcher Duncan Davitt (0-1, 4.50). The first pitch is scheduled for 3:33 pm, with coverage beginning at 3:18 pm on 97.7 HD-2.

