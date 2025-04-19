Montgomery Hangs on to Take Series in 7-4 Win Over Rocket City

April 19, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits in action

Montgomery Biscuits in action

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (8-5) took the series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-9) in a 7-4 win on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium. The Biscuits built up a 7-0 lead over the first seven innings and held on in the last two innings as the Trash Pandas attempted a comeback.

Ty Cummings impressed in a scoreless six-inning start for his first win of the season. The 23-year-old punched out seven with just one walk and two hits.

The Biscuits cracked the scoreboard first in the fourth inning. Colton Ledbetter doubled off the top of the wall in left field to score Xavier Isaac with one out in the inning.

In the sixth, Brayden Taylor singled in a run with a liner to right field to make it 2-0. Kamren James punched a two-out, two-run single through the left side and then scored on a wild pitch to cap a four-run inning. The Biscuits led 5-0.

Matthew Etzel and Cooper Kinney hit back-to-back doubles to start the seventh to tack on another. Taylor again lined a single into right field to extend the lead to 7-0.

The Trash Pandas rallied for four runs in the eighth and loaded the bases in the ninth. Keyshawn Askew entered the game recorded two big outs to slam the door for his first save.

The series finale is on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. Duncan Davitt will make the start for Montgomery while Joel Hurtado is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 3:33pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

