Shuckers Take Down Barons 4-1 on Friday Night

April 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







The Barons drop their third game in the series to the Shuckers as Biloxi defeats Birmingham 4-1 before 2,915 at Regions Field on Friday night. The Barons could only get six hits in the game and only one extra base hit in the loss.

Starting pitcher Noah Schultz (0-1, 4.97) pitched 3.2 innings, giving up six hits, three earned runs, and five walks with two strikeouts. Andrew Dalquist was lights out, pitching 2.1 innings in relief, giving up nothing with five strikeouts. Dalquist hasn't given up a run all season. Jake Palisch pitched one inning, giving up a hit, no earned runs, and a walk with a strikeout. Tyler Davis pitched two innings, giving up three hits, one earned run, and a walk with five strikeouts.

The Barons scored their only run in the game when William Bergolla hit a line drive single to left field, scoring Shawn Goosenberg in the bottom of the eighth inning. In four games against Biloxi, the Barons are 18-of-122 for a.148 average and have over 50 strikeouts in those four games.

