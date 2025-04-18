Wild Pitch Caps Frantic Finish as Columbus Gets First Walk-off Win

April 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga., - A passed ball followed by a wild pitch allowed Ethan Workinger to score the game-winning run from third, lifting the Columbus Clingstones (6-6) to a 2-1, 10-inning walk-off win - their first in club history - over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (9-4) on Friday night at Synovus Park. Columbus won the game without an RBI.

Decisive Plays: The longest scoreless stretch in the brief history of the Columbus Clingstones stretched until the ninth inning, when Nathan Martorella drilled a solo home run to put Pensacola on top 1-0. Adam Zebrowski reached base in the bottom of the ninth after a fielding error and subsequent throwing error from Blue Wahoos' shortstop Jared Serna. Zebrowski later scored to tie the game after two wild pitches from Lane Ramsey. After a scoreless top of the 10th worked by Hayden Harris (W, 1-0), Workinger advanced to third on a passed ball and then scored on a wild pitch to give Columbus a 2-1 walk-off victory.

Key Contributors: Starter Ian Mejia (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 SO) posted the second-straight quality start for Columbus while Harris (win, 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO) allowed the Clingstones the opportunity to win the game with just a single run in the 10th. For Pensacola, starter Adam Laskey (4.1 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO) continued a strong week for Blue Wahoos' starting pitching and Martorella (1-for-4, HR, RBI) had the only run-scoring hit.

Noteworthy: Columbus collected its first walk-off win in its 12th game, and fourth game at Synovus Park. The Clingstones lead the Southern League with five quality starts. Columbus improves to 2-2 in extra-inning contests.

Next Game (Saturday, April 19): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 6:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:55 pm ET on Sports Visions 92.1 FM. RHP Jhancarlos Lara (0-1, 14.40 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by LHP Dax Fulton (1-0, 5.40 ERA) for Pensacola. The Clingstones will give away a 2025 Magnet Schedule for the first 1,500 fans at Synovus Park.

