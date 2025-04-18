Crow Returns to the Mound with a Dominant Start in a 4-1 Shuckers' Win

April 18, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers' Ethan Lowe on the mound

BIRMINGHAM, AL - Coleman Crow's first pitching appearance in 723 days and his Milwaukee Brewers' organizational debut was marked by dominance in a 4-1 win for the Biloxi Shuckers (5-8) over the Birmingham Barons (6-6) at Regions Field on Friday night. The Shuckers' pitching staff combined for 15 strikeouts while Crow struck out four over three-plus shutout innings in his return.

The Shuckers got Crow support early with a first-inning RBI single into left-center from Brock Wilken, making it 1-0. The Shuckers then added to the lead in the third with an RBI sacrifice fly from Darrien Miller and an RBI single from Luis Lara in the fourth, making it 3-0. On the mound, Crow was dominant, striking out Rikuu Nishida with a curveball to begin his night. He retired each of the first nine batters he faced, including four strikeouts. Two strikeouts came on a tight high-70s curveball, while the other two came on his high-spin fastball. He was pulled in the fourth at 47 pitches after the first two batters reached with a double and a walk, but Nate Peterson picked up the torch and struck out the side, keeping the game at 3-0. Peterson then retired nine of his final 10 batters faced and set a new career-high with eight strikeouts.

The Barons got on the board in the eighth inning with an RBI single from William Bergolla, making it 3-1. Luke Adams helped the Shuckers get insurance in the ninth inning with an RBI single, extending the lead to 4-1. In the bottom of the ninth, Will Childers worked around a leadoff single with two flyouts and a strikeout for his second save of the season. Nate Peterson (1-2) earned the win while Noah Schultz (0-1) took the loss.

At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-4) recorded his second straight multi-hit performance while Cooper Pratt (2-for-5) and Zavier Warren (2-for-4) also tallied multi-hit efforts. The win also clinched at least a series split for the Shuckers.

Abdiel Mendoza (0-0, 6.75) is set to start for the Shuckers on Saturday night against Riley Bowens (2-0, 2.70) for the Barons. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Regions Field. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:10 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

