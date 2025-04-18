Biscuits Pull Out 13-12 Win In Wild 11-Inning Against Trash Pandas On Friday Night

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (7-5) pulled out a wild 13-12 win in 11 innings against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Friday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

After falling behind 6-0 in the first inning, the Biscuits rattled off an 11-run second inning. The first eight batters of the inning reached base. After three straight walks, Willy Vasquez, Ricardo Genoves, and Hunter Stovall each notched RBI singles to make it 6-3. Homer Bush Jr. cracked a double off the wall in center to make it a one-run game.

Brayden Taylor broke the inning open with a grand slam shot to right field to make it 9-6. It was the first grand slam for the Biscuits this season and the third home run by Taylor. Two batters later, Tatem Levins capped the 11-run frame with a two-run blast to right-center field. Montgomery led 11-6 after two innings.

Rocket City fought back with three runs in the fourth inning and trailed 11-9 entering the ninth inning. That's when Montgomery ran out of pitchers. Forced to pitch position player Kamren James, the Biscuits surrendered two runs in the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

In the 10th, Ricardo Genoves pitched for Montgomery and held Rocket City to one run. Colton Ledbetter's sacrifice fly matched the run in the bottom of the inning to make it 12-12.

Hunter Stovall, the third position player to pitch, tossed the 11th inning and retired three straight hitters to keep it tied. Vasquez came through in the bottom of the 11th with a cue shot past first base to score the winning run.

The Biscuits won 13-12 in 11 innings over a three hour and 55 minute game.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Ty Cummings will make the start for Montgomery while Sam Aldegheri is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:05pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

