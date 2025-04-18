Homer Heroics Not Enough as Wahoos Suffer Wild Walk-off

Columbus, Ga. - Nathan Martorella broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning, but the Pensacola Blue Wahoos couldn't hold the lead in a 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Columbus Clingstones on Friday night.

Martorella's homer, the first in the history of Synovus Park, marked the only offense of the night for the Blue Wahoos (9-4), who went 0-for-10 with men in scoring position. The Clingstones (6-6) were little better, only getting one at-bat with men in scoring position the entire game, but took advantage of several late Pensacola miscues to tie the game in the ninth and win it in the 10th.

The game's two starting pitchers, Pensacola's Adam Laskey and Columbus' Ian Mejia, traded zeroes in the early innings. Laskey worked 4.1 quiet frames, giving him an active scoreless streak of 10.1 innings dating back to his first appearance of the year. Mejia was just as good, completing 6.0 innings with only a pair of infield singles and a bloop double allowed.

Martorella's homer in the ninth against Rolddy Muñoz gave the Blue Wahoos the long-awaited first run of the game, but the Clingstones tied it up just as quickly in the bottom of the inning. Lane Ramsey, on for his third inning of relief, got some help from his catcher as Joe Mack threw out Cody Milligan trying to take second on a pitch in the dirt. Mack's third throw-out of the night wiped away the potential tying baserunner, but Adam Zebrowski reached second on a pair of errors from shortstop Jared Serna and scored on two Ramsey wild pitches to tie the game.

After the Blue Wahoos were unable to bring their automatic baserunner home from second in the top of the 10th against Hayden Harris (W, 1-0), the Clingstones wasted no time walking it off against Justin King (L, 0-1). Mack committed an ill-timed passed ball to advance Ethan Workinger from second to third, and a King wild pitch moments later allowed Workinger to score the winning run.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Saturday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET/5:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast available on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

Written by Erik Bremer

