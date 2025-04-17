Barons Win 4-1 over the Shuckers

April 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Jason Matthews hit a two-run home run to give the Birmingham Barons a 4-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers before 3,947 at Regions Field on Thursday night. The Barons came into the game not scoring a run in 17 straight innings, but Matthews home run in the third inning broke that streak.

Starting pitcher Hagen Smith (1-0, 3.72) was outstanding for most of the night, getting his first win of the season. Smith pitched five innings, giving up only three hits, one earned run, and no walks with five strikeouts. Jordan Mikel pitched scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings for his first hold of the season. Mikel pitched 2.0 innings, giving up three hits, no runs, and no walks. Jarold Rosado pitched two innings, giving up no hits, no runs, and two walks with a strikeout for his first save of the season.

Matthews two two-run blast gave the Barons a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning. In the top of the fifth inning, Ramon Rodriguez hit a solo home run to left field, and the Barons' lead was trimmed to 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Wilfred Veras RBI single to center field scored Rikuu Nishida. On the next Baron's batter, Mario Camilletti stole third base, and the catcher's throw sailed out to left field, and Camilletti came home to score. With those two runs, the Barons led 4-1.

Nishida had another hit and stolen base, his seventh of the season, to lead the Barons. Up next, the Barons play Game 4 of the series with the Shuckers on Friday night. LHP Noah Schultz (0-0, 4.00) will take the mound for the Barons.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.