Rodríguez Smashes First Homer of the Year in Shuckers Loss to Barons

April 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

(Biloxi Shuckers, Credit: Ethan Lowe)

BIRMINGHAM, AL - The Biloxi Shuckers (4-8) had their three-game win streak snapped on Thursday night at Regions Field in a 4-1 loss to the Birmingham Barons (5-5). Despite the loss, the Shuckers' bullpen combined for 3.0 shutout innings, extending their streak to 12.0 consecutive shutout innings to begin the series.

The Barons struck first in the third off Shuckers' starter K.C. Hunt with a two-run home run to left from Jason Matthews. Ramón Rodriguez struck back in the fifth with a solo shot of his own to left, making it 2-1, but an RBI single in the sixth from Wilfred Veras and a throwing error on a stolen base to third brought home Mario Camilletti and made it 4-1. Barons' starter Hagen Smith (1-0) earned the win after five strikeouts over five innings while Hunt (0-2) took the loss. Jarold Rosado picked up a six-out save for his first of the year.

On the mound, Shuckers starter K.C. Hunt took the loss despite a season-high seven strikeouts over five-plus innings. The start also included retiring nine straight batters after Matthews' home run in the third. Brian Fitzpatrick (2.0ip, 0h, 3k) and Chase Costello (1.0ip, 0h, 2k) combined for 3.0 no-hit innings with five strikeouts in relief.

At the plate, Luis Lara (2-for-3) and Ramón Rodríguez (2-for-3) each recorded multi-hit nights for the Shuckers. The two hits for Lara marked his first multi-hit night in Double-A.

The series continues on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. at Regions Field in Birmingham. Coleman Crow is set to make his Milwaukee Brewers organizational debut after missing all of 2024 recovering from Tommy John surgery. Crow is set to face Noah Schultz (0-0, 4.00) for the Barons. Fans can listen live on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network with pregame coverage beginning at 6:40 p.m. from the Ground Zero Blues Club Broadcast Booth.

