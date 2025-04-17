Wahoos Rally in Extras, Hold on for 4-3 Win over Clingstones

April 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Evan Fitterer

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Evan Fitterer(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

Columbus, Ga. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos played and won their first extra-inning game of the season on Thursday night in Columbus, beating the Clingstones 4-3 in a 10-inning thriller.

After blowing a 2-0 advantage, the Blue Wahoos barely held on in their second attempt to preserve a late lead. Josh Ekness (W, 1-0) surrendered a run in the top of the tenth, but struck out three consecutive batters with the potential tying run on third base to seal the win.

The Blue Wahoos (9-3) scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to take a 2-0 lead against Columbus starter Lucas Braun. In the fourth, Joe Mack hit the second of his two doubles on the night and scored from third when Kemp Alderman's steal of second drew an errant throw from catcher Jason Delay. In the sixth, Mack singled and scored on a Jake Thompson RBI single.

Braun was excellent, pitching 6.2 innings and striking out seven, but Blue Wahoos starter Evan Fitterer was even better. The Pensacola righty allowed just two hits over 5.2 scoreless innings while striking out five, and left with a 2-0 lead.

Nigel Belgrave retired all four men he faced in relief of Fitterer, but the Clingstones rallied in the eighth against Tristan Stevens. Geraldo Quintero laced an RBI triple to right field to get Columbus on the board, and then scored on a Kobe Kato RBI groundout to tie the game.

Ekness worked a clean ninth to force extras, and the Blue Wahoos wasted no time reclaiming the lead in the 10th against Jake McSteen (L, 0-1). Johnny Olmstead scored pinch-runner Shane Sasaki with an RBI single, and scored from second on a Dalvy Rosario sacrifice bunt followed by a throwing error. The Blue Wahoos were poised to add more, leading 4-2 with the bases loaded and no outs, but Alderman flied out to right and Ethan Workinger threw out Sam Praytor at the plate to snuff out a bigger rally.

In the bottom of the 10th, Ekness made things difficult for himself by walking Drew Compton and allowing an RBI single to Workinger to put the tying run at third and the winning run at first. But he dug deep to fan the final three batters, locking down a 4-3 Blue Wahoos victory.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Clingstones on Friday night. First pitch from Synovus Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET/6:05 p.m. CT, with a live audio broadcast available on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.