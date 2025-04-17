Trash Pandas Earn Exciting 7-5 Win over Biscuits on Thursday in Extras

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-7) quickly took a commanding 5-0 lead in the first inning and ultimately broke their four-game losing streak with a 7-5 victory over the Montgomery Biscuits (6-5) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Trash Pandas wasted no time against Montgomery starter Brady Hopkins, the No. 8 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization. The game began with Hopkins hitting Denzer Guzman with a pitch, followed by Nelson Rada reaching base on a fielder's choice. The next four Trash Pandas players reached base in succession: Cole Fontenelle drew a walk, and Sam Brown hit an RBI double, making it 1-0. Fontenelle then scored on a wild pitch from Hopkins, increasing the lead to 2-0. Myles Emmerson followed with a single, and the inning culminated with a two-run home run by Sonny DiChiara over the left-field wall, bringing the score to 5-0. The five-run first marked the first time Rocket City had scored in the first inning.

Mitch Farris made his first start of the season after previously pitching in relief and striking out nine last Saturday. He held Montgomery scoreless for the first two innings, but the Biscuits got on the board with single runs in the third and fourth innings, narrowing the deficit to 5-3. Farris walked Colton Ledbetter in the third inning, who later scored due to a throwing error. In the fourth, after walking two more batters and allowing a single, a second run scored on a passed ball.

Farris struggled with his command, walking five batters, but allowed only two unearned runs on two hits while striking out three. Ryan Costeiu replaced Farris in the fourth inning and struck out two batters to end that inning. Ledbetter began the fifth with a single and stole his second base. An errant pick-off throw from Costeiu allowed Ledbetter to score, making it 5-3.

The Biscuits completed their comeback in the sixth inning. Willy Vasquez, who reached base four times during the game, doubled to start the inning. Although Brock Jones was caught stealing after drawing a walk, Vasquez advanced to third on another errant throw. Hunter Stovall then hit a two-run home run to left field, tying the game at 5-5.

Jared Southerd and Brady Choban continued their strong performance out of the bullpen, pitching scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth. Jose Fermin (W, 3-0) was dominant in his two innings of relief, striking out two batters in the ninth to send the game into extra innings.

In the 10th inning, Fontenelle began the scoring with a single that brought the bonus runner, Rada, home from second base, giving Rocket City a 6-5 lead. Myles Emmerson then hit a one-out single, putting runners on the corners. Tucker Flint followed with a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Fontenelle and extending the lead to 7-5.

Fermin closed out the game with a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 10th, including two more strikeouts, securing the win and ending the team's losing streak.

Despite committing a season-high four errors, the Trash Pandas found a way to win. Guzman reached base three times, going 2-for-4, while Emmerson also had a strong performance, finishing 2-for-5. DiChiara hit his second home run of the season and walked twice before being replaced by Flint as a pinch runner in the sixth inning.

The Trash Pandas and Biscuits will meet again on Friday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Right-handed pitcher Walbert Urena (0-1, 6.14) will start for the Trash Pandas against Montgomery's right-handed pitcher Jackson Baumeister (0-1, 8.59). The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM, with coverage beginning at 5:50 PM on 97.7 HD-2 or through trashpandasbaseball.com The game can also be viewed on MiLB.tv and Bally Live.

