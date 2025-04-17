Homestand Highlights: April 22-27 vs. Birmingham Barons

April 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas return to Toyota Field for their second homestand of the 2025 season, welcoming the Chicago White Sox affiliate Birmingham Barons, April 22-27. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 22 | First Pitch: 6:05 pm | Gates Open: 5:00 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 4:30 pm

Caden Dana Bobblehead Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults 18 and over receive a Caden Dana bobblehead featuring real flowing blonde hair, presented by SportsMed.

Huntsville Navy Week: The Trash Pandas honor the Navy with a pregame Hometown Sailors presentation and the National Anthem performed by the Navy Band Southeast Brass Quartet.

Reeds Jewelers Ladies Night: Women in attendance can enter to win prizes all game long at the Sun Cruiser Guest Services booth behind Section 5. Additionally, canned wine will be available for $5 for all fans 21 and older.

Wednesday, April 23 | First Pitch: 11: 05 am | Gates Open: 9:30 am | Trustmark VIP Gates: 9:30 am

Education Day: Students across the region will be on hand for the second of three Education Day matinee games at Toyota Field. The West Morgan Elementary and Middle School Choirs will perform the National Anthem. If your school is Interested in attending the final Education Day on Wednesday, May 7, contact Ricky Fernandez at [email protected]

Thursday, April 24 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Raise The Roof Night T-Shirt Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults 18 and over receive a Raise The Roof T-Shirt, presented by Storm Guard Roofing.

Comic & Pop Culture Night: The Trash Pandas are bringing nostalgia to Toyota Field with exciting appearances from several special guests. Priscilla Presley, the actress and wife of Elvis, will be there, along with Walter Jones, the original Black Power Ranger, and George Newbern, who is known for voicing Superman in various DC animated projects. Also making an appearance is Danny from "Friends," the character Rachel dated who was often mistaken for a Yeti. Steve Cardenas, who portrayed Rocky, the second Red Ranger from Power Rangers, will also join the lineup. Additionally, Ghostbusters characters will be suiting up for pictures, along with more!

Throwback Thursday: Enjoy $3 domestic draft beers available throughout the stadium for fans 21 and older during the entire game. In a nod to the past, the Trash Pandas will don their throwback pinstripe jerseys every Throwback Thursday.

Friday, April 25 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

Friday Night Fireworks: Stay after the game for another exciting Postgame Fireworks show that will light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by Huntsville Utilities.

Utility Worker Appreciation Night: The Trash Pandas have partnered with local utility companies to honor our utility workers from the Tennessee Valley.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas salute a local hero each Friday. This Friday, we will salute Retired Sergeant First Class Larry Hamilton! You can submit a nomination for Thompson Tractor Community Hero at trashpandasfoundation.com

Saturday, April 26 | First Pitch: 6:35 pm | Gates Open: 5:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 5:00 pm

ZOOperstars! Appearance: The world-renowned ZOOperstars! invade Toyota Field with appearances from Harry Canary, Mike Rainbow Trout, Tommy LaSwordfish, Ken Giraffey Jr., Kevin Duranteater, and LeBronco James.

Sunday, April 27 | First Pitch: 2:35 pm | Gates Open: 1:30 pm | Trustmark VIP Gates: 1:00 pm

Bluey Appearance: Get ready for a wackadoo day at the ballpark as everyone's favorite Blue Heeler pup, Bluey, makes a special appearance at Toyota Field to take photos with fans during the Trash Pandas game from 1:15 to 5:15 pm (nonstop)! There is no additional cost to meet Bluey.

Pregame Autographs: On Sundays this season, select Trash Pandas players will be available for autographs before the game, from 1:40 to 2:00 pm, at the Pepsi Gate, located on the first base side of the Bill Penney Concourse.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases: Kids can run the bases at Toyota Field after every Sunday home game, presented by Listerhill Credit Union! Sprocket's Kids' Club members can skip to the front of the line by presenting their ID cards.

Blue Bell Sunday Sundaes : Limited-edition souvenir helmet sundaes will exclusively be available at the Sweet Space concession stand on Sunday!

Promotions are subject to change. For the latest updates on daily promotions, click HERE.

Single-game tickets are available, starting at just $8 for general admission and $16 for field-level seats. They can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1.

Fans can book their group outings for the 2025 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2. 20-game mini-plans are also available at tptix.com.

