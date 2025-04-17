Columbus Offense Quieted in 4-1 Loss to Pensacola

April 17, 2025 - Southern League (SL)

COLUMBUS, Ga., - Carlos Rodriguez extended his hit streak to nine games to begin the 2025 season with a leadoff single, but the Columbus Clingstones' (5-5) offense spent much of the night in neutral as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (8-3) handed Columbus its first loss at Synovus Park on Wednesday night.

Decisive Plays: An RBI sacrifice fly from Jake Thompson gave Pensacola a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Another RBI sac fly in the fourth extended the Blue Wahoos lead to 2-0. Adam Zebrowski lined an RBI single to center field to put Columbus on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Thompson doubled in the sixth for his second RBI to extend the Blue Wahoos advantage to 3-1.

Key Contributors: Zebrowski (1-for-4, RBI) had the only run-producing swing for Columbus and Rodriguez (1-for-4, SB) stole his third base of the season. Robby Snelling (win, 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) kept Columbus off-balance for much of the evening on the mound for Pensacola.

Noteworthy: Rodriguez's nine-game hit streak is tied for the longest in the Southern League this season with Eric Brown Jr. of Biloxi, his streak is now the longest active streak in the league. David McCabe drew a walk to extend his on-base streak to nine games to open the season. Reliever Shay Schanaman (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO) has not allowed a run in four appearances this year, tied for the longest streak in the league this season.

Next Game (Thursday, April 17): Columbus vs. Pensacola, 7:05 pm ET at Synovus Park. RHP Lucas Braun (1-0, 3.86 ERA) will start for Columbus opposed by RHP Evan Fitterer (1-1, 2.00 ERA) for Pensacola. It's Thirsty Thursday at Synovus Park, with $3 domestic beers available in the third base beer garden.

