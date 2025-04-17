Biscuits Muster Five-Run Comeback Only to Fall in Extra Innings to Trash Pandas

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits (6-5) erased a five-run deficit only to fall in 10 innings, 7-5, to Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-7) on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Rocket City led 5-0 after the first inning. The Biscuits started chipping away in the third. An error scored the Biscuits first run of the game, then a passed ball in the fourth brought in a second. In the fifth, another error by Rocket City made it 5-3. The Trash Pandas racked up four errors in total.

Brody Hopkins recovered from a poor first inning and followed with four scoreless frames before exiting the game. The bullpen kept the game close. Dan Hammer pitched 1 2/3 scoreless, and Cole Wilcox struck out a pair in a scoreless 1 1/3 innings. Wilcox has yet to allow a run in 6 1/3 innings over four relief appearances.

Hunter Stovall lifted a two-run homer to left field to tie the game at 5-5 in the sixth. It was Stovall's first home run as a Biscuit.

Willy Vasquez singled to lead off the eighth, but he was left on third base. It would be the closest the Biscuits got to taking the lead. Vasquez went 3-for-4 with a double and a walk.

Rocket City scored two runs in the 10th inning to retake the lead and hung on for the 7-5 win.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday evening at Riverwalk Stadium. Jackson Baumeister will make the start for Montgomery while Walbert Urena is slated to start for Rocket City. The first pitch is at 6:35pm CT. Fans can listen on Jox 740, MLB At Bat, and Bally Live.

