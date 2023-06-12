Rockers Win Second Straight, Defeat Wausau for First Time this Season

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Rockers returned home after a three-game road trip and won against the Wausau Woodchucks 8-2.

This win was fueled by the surging Rockers offense, who scored runs in the first six innings of tonight's contest. They began their big night of scoring when first baseman Kyle West (Charleston) hit an RBI single, scoring Brady Miguel (CSU-Monterey Bay) from first base.

Starting on the mound for Green Bay was Jackson Murphy (Roanoke). This start was his second appearance on the mound this season after his first start in Lakeshore last Monday night. He finished this game with only one earned run allowed across five innings, which came in the top of the second inning.

The Green Bay faithful got on their feet once again when shortstop Cooper Kelly (Kansas) hit a two-run shot to right field, extending the Rockers' lead to 3-1. This home run was Kelly's first of the season.

They continued piling on runs in the third inning when center fielder Max Mims (Southwestern) hit an RBI single to left field. Third baseman Jayson Jones (Arkansas) would come across to score, making it a 4-1 ball game. Green Bay wasn't done in the inning, as a double steal executed by Mims and right fielder Jojo Jackson (Georgia State) made the score 5-1.

The fourth inning would be more of the same for Green Bay, as catcher Carlos Hernandez (Anderson) hit an RBI single, which scored Kelly and made the score 6-1.

Jackson would then drive a triple into the left-center gap and would score a few pitches later when Mims hit an RBI groundout. The score was 7-1 through five innings.

Jacob Faulkner (Princeton) would relieve Murphy on the hill and thrive on the mound. He struck out six batters across three innings of work, which is a season-high for a Rockers' relief outing. Faulkner only yielded two hits and allowed zero earned runs, with only one scoring unearned.

Hernandez would then knock in Kelly on an RBI sac-fly, extending the Rockers lead to 8-1. Wausau would get one run back, but it wouldn't be enough and Green Bay would win this game 8-2.

Cooper Kelly thrived in this game, scoring three of the Rockers' eight runs with 2 RBIs at the plate. He was one of six players with a hit in tonight's matchup.

The Rockers improve to 8-7 on the season and remain in a tie for third place with the Madison Mallards in the Great Lakes West division. Wausau falls to 9-6 on the year and is now sharing first place with the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Up next for the Rockers is their first road game of the season against Wausau, as the two teams will travel to Athletic Park for Tuesday night's game prior to a league-wide off day.

