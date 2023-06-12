Pit Spitters Make It Five Straight

Rockford, IL - The Traverse City Pit Spitters improve their record to 12-3 after a 8-1 win against the Rockford Rivets this evening, taking the first game of series. The offense came alive during the first three innings on a gloomy evening of baseball at Loves Park.

Tonight, the Traverse City offense showed out in front of the away crowd as they scored eight runs in the first three innings. After a pitcher's duel in Sunday afternoon's game, the offense carried their way to the finish line scoring eight runs on seven hits.

The Pit Spitters took an early lead in the game scoring one run in the bottom of the first inning, on a Glenn Miller sacrifice fly to the outfield. The offense was just getting started for the Pit Spitters as they put up three more runs in the top of the second inning due to an error made by Nick Demarco bringing across a run making it 4-0. Scoring didn't stop there as the Pit Spitters scored four more runs in the top of the third inning capped off by a single from Camden Traficante bringing in two runners extending their lead to 8-0. Rivets scored their only run in the bottom of the fourth after Aj Henkle got caught in a rundown between first and second giving enough time for Nick Demarco to come in to score cutting into the Pit Spitters lead 8-1.

The Pit Spitters improve to 12-3 as the Rivets fall to 9-6. Pit Spitters starter Josh Lanhem (1-0) records his first win on the season, giving up one run in six innings of work striking out seven. Pit Spitters reliever Holden Wilder makes his second appearance of the season, throwing two innings of shutout relief. Jake Michel threw his first full inning with the Pit Spitters throwing a scoreless inning to end the game. The Pit Spitters win five straight games, taking game one of the road series at Rockford.

