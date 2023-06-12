Offense Powers Rox to 10th Victory of the Season

St. Cloud Rox greet Kyle Jackson following his home run

THUNDER BAY, ON - The St. Cloud Rox (10-5) took the game one victory on the road against the Thunder Bay Border Cats (6-7), with a 10-2 final score, Monday, June 12th. In the Great Plains West division, the Rox sit among the top teams in the division.

The final pitcher for St. Cloud was Kolby Gartner. Gartner pitched the final 4.0 innings in relief for St. Cloud, striking out four. The right-handed pitcher shut down the Border Cats, surrendering just one hit and no runs.

Kyle Jackson had a stellar day at the plate, with four RBI, three hits, and two runs scored for the Rox. Jackson hit the first home run of his Rox career, a solo shot to lead off the top of the 7thinning. John Nett continues to match his pace of play that he set last season, reaching base five times on the day, scoring once. Nett raised his season hit total to eight over six games. Ripken Reese reached base three times in game one of the road series, with a double in the 7thinning. He was one of seven runners to score in the 1stinning for the Rox.

Cade Lommel had an impressive start for St. Cloud, going a career-high 5.0 innings pitched with seven strikeouts, giving up just three hits and one earned run. Lommel struck out the side in the 2ndinning.

Today's All Star Trophy and Awards Star of the game is Kyle Jackson!

The Rox look for the win in game two against Thunder Bay tomorrow, Tuesday, June 13thfor a 11:05 am ET first pitch. The Rox return to the Rock Pile Saturday, June 17th, for a 6:05 pm first pitch against the Bismarck Larks. The 17this National Mascot Day! Come watch mascots of all kinds and from all over compete in the Mascot Olympics! For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information and everything Rox please visit www.stcloudrox.com.

