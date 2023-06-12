Honkers Dairy Night "Cow Jersey" Auction this Week

You can now own a piece of Honkers history! June 17th is Dairy Night, presented by the American Dairy Association. The Honkers will for the third consecutive year, wear their "Cow Jerseys". You can now take these game worn jerseys home!

Starting Wednesday (June 14th), you can bid in our online auction. The auction bid form will be posted below starting at 10 AM. The online portion will end Saturday at 4 PM. High bids will be transferred to the silent auction portion of the auction. The auction closes on the final recorded out of Saturday night's game. Proceeds will go to Channel One Regional Food Bank.

If you bid online and are not able to make it to Saturday's game, you will be notified when your max bid has been reached. You will still be able to bid throughout the night. Those attending the game will take home their jerseys that night. Those who cannot attend and win a jersey will have an opportunity to pick up their jersey in the Honkers office, or have it shipped for an additional $10.

Tickets are available for Saturday's game and can be purchased at https://rochester-honkers.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets/SelectSeats/5370.

