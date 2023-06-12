Battle Jacks Beat Growlers 6-3, Win on the Road for the First Time

Battle Creek, MI - The Battle Creek Battle Jacks took the short drive to face the Kalamazoo Growlers in a Saturday night showdown. The pitching trio of Hunter Varnadoe (Middle Georgia State University), Tre Benjamin (Western Illinois University), and Dylan Howanitz (West Chester University) came out victorious in a, 6-3, upset, giving them their first win in the I-94 series.

The game was unique as Homer Stryker Field was dealing with major technical issues. Electricity throughout the ballpark was absent, leaving Kalamazoo to use generators for concessions, the scoreboard, and their public address system. The jumbotron out in right field was completely turned off and they were not able to run a live stream of the game. That said, fans seemed to enjoy the game as it was reminiscent of old-school baseball.

Battle Creek's Hunter Varnadoe was the ace on the mound today as Kalamazoo had Dakoda Wes (Utah Tech University) on the bump. The Battle Jacks got off to a hot start, which has become a trend of the team as of late. Both Jt Sokolove (Illinois State University) and Cam Farrar (University of Findlay) showed great discipline with a pair of walks, leading the power-hitting DH Kyle Ratliff to drive them in on a double to left field. The production continued with Farrar scoring an earned run to give Battle Creek a, 3-0, lead.

The crucial production continued for the Battle Jacks in the latter innings of the game. Fisher Pyatt (Central Arizona College) was able to get on base and glide his way home in the 7th. Spencer Verburg was hit by a pitch and displayed smart baserunning on his way to home plate off of some fielding errors from the Growlers. Sokolove produced another RBI with a single to center field, icing the, 6-3, Battle Jacks win.

The Battle Jacks (4-9) and Growlers (7-6) will be back at it again on June 11th for another clash in the I-94 series.

