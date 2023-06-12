Kingfish Fall in Rockers in Series Finale

Kenosha, WI.- The Kenosha Kingfish played the Green Bay Rockers on Sunday, and once again, were not able to win a series.

The previous night looked hopeful for Kenosha. They put up 8 runs in the first frame alone, and despite Green Bay's attempt at a comeback, won the matchup with a final score of 13 to 10.

The story was not the same for Sunday, and it was not just because of the brutal winds and colder temperatures. Kenosha and Green Bay combined for 3 scoreless innings until the later struck first, scoring 5 in the 4th inning off of Kenosha's starter, Grayson Murry.

Kenosha was able to add a run of their own in their final frame of play off of a balk. Despite loading up the bases and bringing the tying run to the plate, the Kingfish were not able to mount a comeback, and lost to Green Bay with a final score of 6-2.

Kenosha's next game will be in Kalamazoo on Monday night against the Growlers. First pitch will be at 5:35 p.m CT.

