Madison Mallards to Host Nancy Faust and Toni Palermo for Women in Sports Night

The Madison Mallards are excited to host legendary stadium organist, Nancy Faust and former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) player and Madison native, Toni Palermo for Women in Sports Night on Tuesday, June 13th for their 6:35pm game versus the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.

Nancy Faust is the former organist of the Chicago White Sox and played live stadium music from 1970 to 2010 for the team, missing only five games in that span. Faust is widely known as the first organist to include rock and pop themes to baseball situations. Faust is also famously credited with launching Steam's song "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" to a worldwide stadium anthem, a tune that now spans across all sports. Faust's extraordinary career was the subject of a SportsCenter mini-documentary feature titled "Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye". On Tuesday, Faust will play her organ on the grandstand level located directly behind home plate.

"We're so excited to host Nancy Faust and have her showcase her unbelievable talent to our fans. She revolutionized stadium music and overall presentation in baseball and we couldn't be happier to have her play at Warner Park," Mallards President, Vern Stenman said.

Madison native, Toni Palermo is a former AAGPBL player who spent her career playing shortstop for the Chicago Colleens and the Springfield Sallies. Following her playing career, Palermo earned three Master Degrees and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On Tuesday, Palermo will be taking photos with fans and signing autographs during the game on the grandstand level located directly behind home plate.

"Toni and her playing career serve as an inspiration for all young girls that dream to play or work in sports. We are so happy to have her at our stadium to share her story so we can celebrate one of Madison's very own," said Mallards General Manager, Samantha Rubin.

Tickets for Tuesday's Women in Sports Night, as well as the remainder of this summer's games, are still available for purchase online or over the phone. For more information on the Madison Mallards and single game tickets, call 608-246-4277, visit mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

