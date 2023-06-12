Rockers Return Home to Take on Woodchucks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers are set to take on the Wausau Woodchucks Monday night, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park.

Monday's home game will also be the first FREE Hot Dog Monday of the season, meaning that hot dogs are free from the time the gates open at 5:35 p.m. until 7 p.m. Additionally, the pregame concert performed by Seth James will begin at 5:35.

Green Bay enters this matchup with the Woodchucks fresh off a three-game road trip, in which the Rockers finished 1-2 in those contests over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Friday, and the Kenosha Kingfish Saturday and Sunday,

In the Rockers most recent outing, they took down Kenosha 6-2 Sunday afternoon, in a game that they led wire-to-wire and led by as much as six heading into the later innings.

Kyle West (University of Charleston) and Jayson Jones (Arkansas) each recorded two hits for Green Bay while Arkansas teammates Christian Foutch and Cooper Dossett combined for six scoreless innings while allowing just three hits and recording six strikeouts.

Max Mims (Southwestern) hit a two-RBI triple as part of a five-run fourth inning for the Rockers Sunday, giving themselves enough of a lead to defeat the Kingfish, splitting the two-game weekend series at Simmons Field as a result.

As for Monday's pitching matchup, the Rockers will start Jackson Murphy (Roanoke College) for the second time this season after previously starting last Monday against the Lakeshore Chinooks. In his first appearance, Murphy gave up just one run in three innings pitched and will look to record his first win of the season versus the Woodchucks.

Wausau will start Karl Ralamb (Coastal Carolina) who will be making his third appearance of the season Monday night. Through his first two games, he's thrown 9.2 innings while recording eight strikeouts and issuing six walks.

Following Monday night's contest, the Rockers will travel to Wausau Tuesday to complete the two-game series before the league-wide off day Wednesday. First pitch from Athletic Park is set for 6:35 p.m.

