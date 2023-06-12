Turtle Creek Stadium to Host Labor Day Concert Series

Traverse City, MI - Turtle Creek Stadium is excited to welcome Traverse City's newest concert series 'Party Between the Lines' hosted by The Festival Foundation. The concert series debuts fall with a stellar line up for concert seekers.

The two-day concert series will feature a hip-hop show on Saturday, September 2ndwith Nelly and Ashanti headlining, presented by z93, and a classic rock show on Sunday, September 3rd featuring REO Speedwagon and JOAN JETT and the Blackhearts presented by KLT.

"A concert series like this is yet another reason Turtle Creek Stadium is an asset to the Traverse City community," said General Manager of the Pit Spitters, Jacqueline Holm. "The facility continues to prove that we are not only capable of high caliber baseball but are a home for promoters to host large-scale events, capable of drawing in thousands of fans."

Turtle Creek Stadium has provided a backdrop for other large-scale entertainment events throughout its short history. The facility hosted country favorite, Old Dominion September 17th, 2021, who played to a crowd of 6,000, followed closely by the stunt-tacular Nitro Circus event, hosted on October 2nd, 2021, to a crowd of 6,704. More events to come this summer as the facility welcomes 'Pollstar's Top 4' highest grossing comedy tour headliner, Bert Kreischer, on June 22nd, 2023, and the International Fireworks Championship coming up this fall on September 2nd, 2023. The first event of its kind in the United States.

"The Festival Foundation has a sterling reputation in our community, and we were excited for the chance to finally work together," said Pit Spitters CEO and Managing Partner, Joe Chamberlin. "This event is a perfect example of what our organization is all about; forging partnerships with our community's most respected organizations while at the same time bringing top notch events to Turtle Creek Stadium.

Hosting events like this demonstrates that Turtle Creek Stadium, and the Traverse City Pit Spitters, make our region an incredible place to live, work and play."

Tickets for the 'Party Between the Lines' event start at $60 and are on sale now. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit PartyBetweenTheLines.org.

