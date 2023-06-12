Green Bay Defeats Wausau for First Time this Season

June 12, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wausau Woodchucks News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - It was all Green Bay Monday night at Capital Credit Union Park in an 8-2 win over Wausau.

The Rockers (8-7) scored at least one run in each of the first seven innings, while scoring two in both the second and third. Wausau (9-6) scored one run in the second and the eighth.

Key Moments:

Jake Baker (Kansas) hit an RBI double in the second inning which tied the game at that point 1-1.

Vincent Samuel (Indian River State College (FL)) hit an RBI single in the eighth, scoring the second Wausau run.

Up Next:

Wausau begins a four-game home stand, a part of seven of the next eight being at Athletic Park. They'll be taking on the Rockers once again tomorrow, Tuesday June 13 with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

