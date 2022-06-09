Rockers Square off against Fond du Lac in Effort to Get Third Straight Win

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will play the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the second time in as many nights as the Rockers look to get their first three game winning streak of the season.

This game will be played at Fox Cities Stadium in Appleton, home of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. as this will be the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams.

The Rockers enter this game with a 3-6 record following a 6-3 victory on the road at Herr-Baker Field on Wednesday night, taking down Fond du Lac for the first time this season after dropping the first two meetings of the season the previous week.

The Dock Spiders now sit at 7-2 on the season following the loss and are in sole possession of second place in the Great Lakes West Division. Green Bay is tied for fourth in the division with the Wausau Woodchucks after they were tied for sixth several games ago before their two-game win streak.

Green Bay scored five runs in the first three innings and despite only scoring one over the next six, the Rockers took down the Dock Spiders behind six runs on 10 hits even though they left 14 runners on base.

Logan Berrier earned the win Wednesday night, getting his first win of 2022 following his scoreless outing, pitching 5.0 innings while only giving up two hits and striking out four.

Kyle Stoddard and Chase Pelter pitched the final four innings and despite giving three runs in those four innings, the Rockers earned their third win on the road this season.

Will Semb gets the start for Green Bay in this matchup following his first outing of the season against Wausau back on June 3. He owns an 0-1 record as he gave up two earned runs on six hits with five strikeouts, bringing his ERA to 4.50 following that matchup with the Woodchucks.

The Dock Spiders will start Garner Spoljaric as he'll make his third appearance this season, first one against the Rockers. So far in two games pitched he has only thrown one inning but has two strikeouts and has yet to give up a run.

Following this matchup in Appleton, Green Bay will play hosts for the first time since Sunday, as they'll take on the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Friday at home. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. from Capital Credit Union Park.

