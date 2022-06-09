Rafters Nail Down Ninth Straight Win in Wausau

WAUSAU, Wis. - "Do not let the Rats get hot in 2022!" has been the fighting slogan for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters so far this season. However, they have heated up already as the Rats won their ninth straight game tonight in Wausau against the Woodchucks, 9-7.

The Rats bats were held scoreless in the top of the first. However, the Woodchucks were able to strike in the bottom half, as second baseman Amani Larry stole home to give Wausau a 1-0 lead. However, heads up baserunning by the Rafters in the top of the second tied the game up at 1-1 when left fielder Garrett Broussard came home on a wild pitch. Rafters' starter, Collin Kiernan, held the Woodchucks scoreless in the second.

The Rats bats came alive in the top of the third, as Jacob Igawa started a two-out rally with an RBI single into center field. Garrett Broussard then put another two-out RBI single into right field to make the score 3-1. Jack Rogers drew a walk to load the bases, and then catcher Levi Jensen lined another single into the outfield to score two more Rafters runs to make it a 5-1 lead.

Kiernan hung up another zero in the home half of the third. Then, the Rafters added two more in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 7-1 via another two-out RBI single and a Jack Rogers bases-loaded walk. Kiernan finished his night after the fourth only allowing one Wausau hit, one run, three walks, and three strikeouts.

Rafters' reliever, Malakai Vetock, gave up two runs to the Woodchucks in the bottom of the fifth, as the game score moved to 7-3 with Wisconsin Rapids still in front. Both teams were held scoreless until the top of the ninth when a two-out two-run single off the bat of Aidan Brewer gave the Rats a 9-3 lead. However, the Woodchucks gave the Rafters soon-to-be nine-game winning streak a scare when they brought across four runs in the bottom of the ninth, but the Rafters still held on for the win by a score of 9-7. Rafters' reliever, Ben Adams, received the win and Woodchucks starter Jared Burch received the loss.

The Rafters will be back in action looking for their 10th straight win tomorrow night in Green Bay against the Rockers at 6:35 pm. Listen to the game on WFHR 1320 AM/97.5 FM with Brett Loftis, as the pregame show will start at 6:20 pm.

