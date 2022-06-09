Dock Spiders Fall at Home to Green Bay

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders brought up the game-tying run in the ninth inning, but were unable to tie the game in a 6-3 loss to the Green Bay Rockers on Wednesday night at Herr-Baker Field.

The loss drops the Dock Spiders out of first place in the Great Lakes West Division for the first time this year after the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters won on a walk-off to improve to 8-1.

The Dock Spiders bullpen was once again dominant, allowing a single run over the final 6.1 innings after starter Andrew Pogue (Illinois) allowed five runs in 2.2 innings. The Rockers, however, scored the first six runs of the game, tallying two in the first, three in the third and one more in the sixth.

In the eighth, the Dock Spiders tallied their first two runs of the night off an RBI single from Jared Payne (Charleston Southern) and an RBI walk from Kyte McDonald (Wichita State). Grant Hussey (West Virginia) tallied his third straight hit of the night in his first Dock Spiders appearance with a double in the ninth to kickstart a late rally and drive in Evan Stone.

The bullpen didn't allow a hit over the final three innings of the night, including a one-two-three inning from Luke Vaks (College of Charleston) in the ninth with two strikeouts.

The Dock Spiders will travel to Appleton tomorrow night to take on the Rockers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in the inaugural I-41 Showdown at 6:35 p.m.

