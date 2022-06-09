Loggers Take Game 1 in Willmar, 10-8

June 9, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release







La Crosse defeated Willmar yesterday thanks to an impressive offensive showing. Like the previous night, the Loggers had success once reaching the opposing team's bullpen. In the 6th inning, after a solid outing from Stinger's starter Reed Smith (Louisiana Tech), who went 5.2 innings with 3 earned runs on 6 strikeouts, the Loggers put together a string of hits and walks. Zac Rice (UT-Martin) then drove in 3 with a bases clearing double.

The Lumberman piled on their lead in the 8th, batting around the order and adding a crooked 6 runs. The pair of Skyhawk commits in Zac Rice and Mac Danford both had RBI base hits in the inning.

Jack Haley (Cal State Fullerton), Landon Wallace (Nevada), Mac Danford (UT-Martin), and Zac Rice (UT-Martin) all recorded 2 hits on the evening, with Rice leading the way in RBIs with 4.

Brayden Sanders (NW Mississippi) started for the Loggers, tallying 2.2 innings with 5 earned runs on 2 hits, 5 walks, and 3 strikeouts. Ricky Reeth (Notre Dame) came on in relief in the 3rd, recording 3.1 scoreless innings, keeping his team in the ballgame. After the Stingers tried mounting a comeback rally in the 9th, Trey Frahm (Nebraska) was called upon to put the fire out. Frahm recorded the final out with a backwards K and tallied his second save.

Tonight, the Loggers will look for their third consecutive victory at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar, MN. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

Northwoods League Stories from June 9, 2022

