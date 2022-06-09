Rox Stout in Pitcher's Duel

The Bismarck Larks dropped their fourth straight to the St. Cloud Rox in the final game of a two-game road trip, 3-1.

On the hill for the Larks, Austin Luther (Wittenberg University) got the start and went three innings giving up four hits, no earned runs, and struck out three. Luther also delivered the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game, at 89 mph. Edwin Colon (Northwestern Oklahoma State University) came in to relieve in two innings allowing only two hits, no earned runs, and striking out one.

For the Rox on the mound, Nathan Culley (Minnesota State Mankato) got the start and went 6 and two-thirds innings and allowed only three hits, one earned run and struck out five batters. Joseph Brandon (Georgia State University) came into relief giving up one hit and no earned runs.

The Larks at the plate today hit for a total of four hits. Kai Hori (San Mateo) got his first RBI of the year with a two-out single in the top of the seventh that scored Daryl Ruiz (Cal. St. Univ. San Bernandino) with the bases loaded, the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game. Zen Hiatt (University of Montevallo) got on base today twice with a single in the first and was hit by a pitch in the seventh.

The Rox saw an impressive outing from left fielder Albert Choi (New Jersey Institute of Technology) going three for five with a double and a run scored. Brice Mathews (University of Nebraska) also recorded the only RBI for the Rox.

The Larks are back at home for a four-game series with the La Crosse Loggers, starting on Friday at 7:05 PM on ESPN+, the official streaming platform of the Northwoods League.

