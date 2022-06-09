Bucks to Hold Two Youth Baseball Camps Presented by Peoples Community Health Clinic

Waterloo, Iowa - The Waterloo Bucks have teamed up with Peoples Community Health Clinic to host two youth baseball camps this summer on the Saturdays of June 18 and July 9. The camps are open to children ages 17 and under and will begin at noon at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium. The cost to attend is $23 per participant. Each camper will receive a reserved seat ticket to that evening's Bucks game.

Bucks players will run the camps. Individuals interested in attending the clinics may sign-up and pay on the day of the camp with the entry fee and a baseball glove. Each participant must fill out a Player Information Sheet/Waiver which will be available online at www.waterloobucks.com, at the Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium Souvenir Stand, or at registration on the day of the camp. Registration will start at 11:45 am on each day of the camp. For more information, contact the Bucks office at (319) 232-0500.

Peoples Community Health Clinic, the presenting sponsors of the baseball camps, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center guided by its Mission statement. Care is provided no matter what a person's financial situation is. Both uninsured and insured patients are welcome.

The Bucks are currently on two-game road trip but will return home to start a two-game homestand versus the Willmar Stingers on Friday, June 10. Tickets are available for all games at www.waterloobucks.com or by calling the Bucks Ticket Line at (319) 232-5633. Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium, home of the Bucks, welcomed a new state of the art video board in 2016 thanks to a matching grant from the Black Hawk County Gaming Association. Team ownership has invested nearly $400,000 in stadium improvements since the end of the 2014 season including group outing areas, painted bleachers, public Wi-Fi, sound system, kids zone inflatables, wiffle ball field, and concessions equipment. Fans are encouraged to stay in touch with the Bucks by utilizing their website at www.waterloobucks.com or utilizing the Northwoods League Mobile App.

