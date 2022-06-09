Cardiac Arrest Survivors to Re-Unite with First Responders at this Saturday's Mallards Game

The Madison Mallards are excited to host Dane County Emergency Management on Saturday, June 11th for a ceremony that will celebrate 118 sudden cardiac arrest survivors whose lives were saved due to the efforts of the first responders over the last 3 years. The 21 survivors in attendance will throw out the ceremonial first pitch and the first responders will be formally recognized during the game. Dane County Emergency Management has worked with SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital, UW Health and Unity Point - Meriter Hospital as co-sponsors of the 2022 Cardiac Arrest Survivor Celebration.

Dane County Emergency Management is celebrating over 20 years of reuniting survivors with the responders who saved their lives. Assistant Director, Carrie Meier, described the event as "a celebration of a second chance at life." She added that this event will allow for all of those involved in the "chain of survival" to be celebrated. "The chain of survival includes bystanders who perform CPR, our 911 call center and the firefighters and EMTs. Each role plays a part in saving lives and this event will allow for them all to be recognized," Meier said.

A pregame ceremony honoring the group will take place leading up to the Madison Mallards home game versus the Wausau Woodchucks on Saturday, June 11th. The game will also mark the first time in Mallards history that a Saturday home game is played at 4:05pm.

