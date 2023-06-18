Rockers Look for Series Sweep against Battle Jacks

Green Bay Rockers outfielder George Wolkow

Battle Creek, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers will look to win their seventh straight game Sunday afternoon as they take on the Battle Creek Battle Jacks at 12:35 p.m. CT at MCCU Field.

After the Rockers finished with 14 hits Saturday in a 10-2 win, the Rockers offense will look to keep it rolling against the Battle Jacks, with three RBIs from Kyle West (West Virginia) leading the way for Green Bay.

Along with homers from West and Jayson Jones (Arkansas), multi-hit games from Cooper Kelly (Kansas), George Wolkow (South Carolina), and AJ Anzai (Chapman) gave the Rockers enough late run support over Battle Creek, who finished with just five hits compared to Green Bay's 14.

Christian Foutch (Arkansas) earned his first career Rockers win Saturday after pitching four innings while giving up just one earned run with five strikeouts and despite issuing three walks, he just gave up two hits to bring his season ERA to a 1.29 mark through his first two games.

As for Sunday's pitching matchup, Green Bay will turn to Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) on the mound in what will be his first start of the season. Although it's his first start, the two-year Rocker has appeared in six games already in relief and has thrown in 11 innings with 17 strikeouts and a 3.27 ERA.

In his latest appearance vs Wausau on June 13, he pitched 0.2 innings with two strikeouts, and earned himself his second save of the season in a come-from-behind victory against the Woodchucks.

Battle Creek will start Hunter Varnadoe (Middle Georgia State) who enters this game with a 2-0 record and a 2.84 ERA. He has pitched in 12.2 innings with 11 strikeouts compared to seven walks allowed while giving up nine hits.

Following this matchup, the Rockers will head back home to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks in a two-game series at Capital Credit Union Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

