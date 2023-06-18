Express Drop 2nd Game in a Row to Border Cats

Thunder Bay, Ont. - The Eau Claire Express couldn't get it done either of the past two days in their two-game series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats, as they lost today with a final score of 4-10.

Eau Claire scored the first run of the game on a Nate Witte (UW-Eau Claire) Hit By Pitch. This wasn't exactly the cleanest way to get runs on the board, but Witte's goose egg was better than one on the scoreboard as they jumped out to a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the 2nd, the Border Cat bats came alive, as they added runs to the scoreboard in back-to-back-to-back innings. This culminated in a Thunder Bay 5-run 4th, which subsequently ended the day for Express starter Cal Higgins.

Eau Claire was able to add one run apiece in the 4th, 7th, and 8th innings, as Bronson Rivera (Hawaii), Tanner Marsh (St. Thomas), and Witte were all credited with one RBI each on the day.

As the Express battled back though later in the game, their hopes of a comeback were squashed in the 7th inning, when Thunder Bay scored another 3 runs, bringing their run total to 10 on the day.

This 10-4 score was a fitting way for the Border Cats to say goodbye to the Men in Orange, as they sent them westbound and down on their way to Rochester following a 2-game series sweep.

The Express will look to get back on track in Rochester tomorrow as they will battle the Honkers with the first pitch coming at 6:35 p.m. CST. Be sure to follow along by watching the video stream on the Northwoods League website, or listen to the game on the radio at 106.7 FM - Moose Country.

