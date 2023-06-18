Late Swansen Homer Completes Stinger Comeback, Squeak by MoonDogs 5-3

The Stingers came into a Sunday game against the Mankato MoonDogs looking to garner a series split and were able to do just that after some late game heroics.

Similar to the prior game of the series, the MoonDogs got on the scoreboard first with a first inning RBI single from Ryan Nicholson in his Northwoods League debut.

The MoonDogs added on another an inning later as a Max Williams RBI single put Mankato up 2-0.

Willmar got that run right back in the next half inning with a bloop RBI single from Jack Hines for the Stingers first hit of the ballgame.

Two innings later, Sean Rimmer hit a home run for the second straight day as his solo shot over the left field wall tied the game back up at two.

A sacrifice fly from Aidan Byrne in the sixth would give the Stingers their first lead of the series but it wouldn't last long.

In the eighth inning, the MoonDogs tied the game back up as Nicholson's sacrifice fly knotted the game back up at three.

That would be the only blemish for Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Alex Clemons who struck out four batters through three innings of work and even struck out the side in the seventh.

After Graysen Tarlow drew a walk with one out in the eighth inning, the MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Gabe Swansen would power the biggest swing of the game over the wall for a two-run home run to give the Stingers a lead they wouldn't give up.

Tyler Bryan slammed the door in the ninth inning to help the Stingers improve to 15-3 on the young season.

