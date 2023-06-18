Late Swansen Homer Completes Stinger Comeback, Squeak by MoonDogs 5-3
June 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
The Stingers came into a Sunday game against the Mankato MoonDogs looking to garner a series split and were able to do just that after some late game heroics.
Similar to the prior game of the series, the MoonDogs got on the scoreboard first with a first inning RBI single from Ryan Nicholson in his Northwoods League debut.
The MoonDogs added on another an inning later as a Max Williams RBI single put Mankato up 2-0.
Willmar got that run right back in the next half inning with a bloop RBI single from Jack Hines for the Stingers first hit of the ballgame.
Two innings later, Sean Rimmer hit a home run for the second straight day as his solo shot over the left field wall tied the game back up at two.
A sacrifice fly from Aidan Byrne in the sixth would give the Stingers their first lead of the series but it wouldn't last long.
In the eighth inning, the MoonDogs tied the game back up as Nicholson's sacrifice fly knotted the game back up at three.
That would be the only blemish for Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Alex Clemons who struck out four batters through three innings of work and even struck out the side in the seventh.
After Graysen Tarlow drew a walk with one out in the eighth inning, the MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Gabe Swansen would power the biggest swing of the game over the wall for a two-run home run to give the Stingers a lead they wouldn't give up.
Tyler Bryan slammed the door in the ninth inning to help the Stingers improve to 15-3 on the young season.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2023
- Rafters Can Not Rally the Comeback, Split the Series with Lakeshore - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Kingfish Drop Father's Day Duel 9-5 - Kenosha Kingfish
- Express Drop 2nd Game in a Row to Border Cats - Eau Claire Express
- Chinooks Rally in the Ninth to Defeat Rafters - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Late Homerun Dooms MoonDogs in Loss to Stingers - Mankato MoonDogs
- Pit Spitters Get One Back on Rivets - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Late Swansen Homer Completes Stinger Comeback, Squeak by MoonDogs 5-3 - Willmar Stingers
- Rox Pitching Staff Strikes out 16 Larks - St. Cloud Rox
- Huskies Sweep Waterloo on the Road - Duluth Huskies
- Battle Jacks Rise to the Occasion, Beat Green Bay 5-3 - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Dock Spiders Win Pitching Duel, Take Down Woodchucks 1-0 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Madison Doesn't Shy Away from Kalamazoo's Power, Sweeps Series - Madison Mallards
- Wausau Shut out by Fond du Lac 1-0 - Wausau Woodchucks
- Rockers Fall to Battle Jacks on the Road - Green Bay Rockers
- Rockers Look for Series Sweep against Battle Jacks - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Shut Out By Last Place Hot Tots - Rochester Honkers
- Dock Spiders Blow Up in Late Innings, Fall to Woodchucks 11-2 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Rockers Beat Battle Jacks 10-2, Hit Two Home Runs - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Willmar Stingers Stories
- Late Swansen Homer Completes Stinger Comeback, Squeak by MoonDogs 5-3
- Stingers' Nine-Game Win Streak Comes to an End, Fall 5-1 to MoonDogs
- Stingers Score Runs in Bunches, Defeat Larks 12-1 for Nine Straight Wins
- Stingers Pick Up Late Go-Ahead Run, Defeat Larks 3-2 for Eighth Straight Win
- Kevin Fitzer Clutch Homer Completes Comeback, Stingers Defeat MoonDogs 8-7 for Seven Straight Wins