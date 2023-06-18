Dock Spiders Blow Up in Late Innings, Fall to Woodchucks 11-2

June 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - Everything was going according to plan for the Dock Spiders Saturday night in Wausau. Starting pitcher Amar Tsengeg (UT Dallas) was pitching a great game holding a high-powered Woodchucks offense to just one run in four innings pitched. The Dock Spiders offense once again responded to the bell after surrendering a run in the bottom of the second inning, A walk from second basemen Jack Gorman (Presbyterian) who stole second base and then advanced to third on a wild throw down set the table for Dock Spiders catcher Lorenzo Rios (Presbyterian) to bring a run in.

Rios did exactly that as he lined a single through the left side of the infield to score his fellow Blue Hose teammate Gorman to tie the game at one a piece. Tsengeg's pitch count starting to become too much in the fourth inning and was taken out to start the fifth inning after walking the first two batters he faced. Left-handed pitcher Zachary Gaudreau was called upon out of the bullpen. Gaudreau made it through the bottom of the fifth without giving up any runs. Then the bottom of the fifth happened.

The Woodchucks were standing atop of a big hill with a tiny snowball, and they pushed it down the hill. Woodchucks Right fielder Drew Berkland (Minnesota) caught an inside fastball that he drove all the way over the left field wall for a solo home run that started to make the snowball bigger as the Woodchucks took a 2-1 lead. Gaudreau punched out the next two Woodchucks he faced, but a walk issued to first basemen Jake Baker (Kansas) extended the inning and catcher Drew Stengren (Central Michigan) made the Dock Spiders pay as he launched a two run home run over the left field wall to give the chucks a 4-1 lead.

The Dock Spiders answered with a run in the top of the seventh after a wild pitch to left fielder Jared Heinen brought Jack Gorman in to score, which made it a 4-2 ballgame. The bottom of the seventh was a lot like the bottom of the sixth as the Woodchucks struck pay dirt again tallying five runs by ambushing Dock Spiders right-handed pitcher Tyler Banks (Butler). Heading into the eighth inning it was a 9-2 ballgame and the Woodchucks weren't done yet. A double from left fielder Brady Jurgella (Minnesota) brought centerfielder Dalton Pearson (Georgia State) into score which pushed the chucks advantage to 10-2. The final run happened on a groundout to shortstop Jacob Anderson (Michigan State), that scored Jurgella. Both teams will be back in action Sunday afternoon on Father's day at Herr-Baker Field. First pitch is slated for 1:05 PM.

