Late Homerun Dooms MoonDogs in Loss to Stingers

The Mankato MoonDogs fell on Sunday afternoon to the Willmar Stingers 5-3 in front of a Sunday, Father's Day crowd at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar, MN.

The MoonDogs jumped out to an early lead, but ultimately fell flat offensively and enabled Willmar to score five of the game's final six runs to come from behind and defeat the black and orange.

Mankato, for the second straight day, scored runs in the first and second innings. The former was brought in on an RBI single by Ryan Nicholson (Cincinnati) and the latter on an RBI single by Max Williams (Alabama/Florida State) to take a 2-0 lead after three half-innings.

However, the Stingers were far from quitting. They brought home a run in the bottom of the second on a bloop single to score a run, and then tied the game at two on a solo home run in the fourth inning.

In the sixth inning, Willmar began to threaten. Following a leadoff double, the Stingers managed to get runners on the corners with one out, and a fly ball would enable that runner on third to tag up on a sacrifice fly and score to give the Stingers their first lead at 3-2.

Right-hander R.J Elmore (Grand Canyon) got the start for the black and orange, and despite taking the loss, delivered a quality start. The Mesa, AZ native twirled six innings, allowing five hits and three runs while walking none and striking out four.

The MoonDogs would tie the game up in the eighth inning, as Kai Roberts (Utah) would reach third base with one out, and Nicholson would deliver his second RBI of the day, a sacrifice fly to tie the game at three.

However, Willmar would answer. With one on and one out, Willmar three-hole hitter Gabe Swansen would unload on a two-run home run to left field to break the tie and make the score 5-4.

Despite having a chance in the ninth inning, Mankato would go down quietly and take the 5-3 loss.

With the win, Willmar improved their NWL-best record to 15-3 while Mankato dropped to 10- 10. The MoonDogs keep their road trip rolling tomorrow as they travel to Bismarck to take on the Larks. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

