Pit Spitters Get One Back on Rivets

June 18, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release







Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win the final game of the homestand, improving to a 14-6 record after an 8-3 win against the Rockford Rivets in front of 3,185 fans this evening at Turtle Creek Stadium. The offense propelled the Pit Spitters past the Rivets scoring eight runs on 12 hits.

The Pit Spitters struck first after Brendan Summerhill singled to lead off the bottom of the first, setting up Parker Brosius to hit a single to push across the first run making it 1-0. Later in the inning, Colin Summerhill doubled then came around to score after an error made by the right fielder during Devin Hukill's at-bat making it 2-0. The Rivets cut into the Pit Spitters lead after Bradley White drew the teams third straight walk, this time with bases loaded to make it 3-0. Braden Duhon followed White with a sacrifice fly to center to even the game. After back-to-back singles to lead of the bottom of the second inning, Brendan Summerhill grounded out to first base bring in one run to make it 3-2 Pit Spitters. Hukill led off the bottom of the third inning with a walk, followed by back-to-back singles from Dylan Carey and Cole Prout brining in one run. Zach Johnson grounded into a double play, brining around Hukill to make it 5-2 Pit Spitters. Brosius walked in the bottom of the fourth, and Colin Summerhill came through again with a base hit extending the Pit Spitters lead to 6-2. After a leadoff walk from White in the top of the fifth inning, and a couple of stolen bases, Duhon legged out an infield hit brining in a run to cut into the Pit Spitters lead 6-3. After a walk from Traficante and Brosius in the bottom of the sixth, Glenn Miller ripped a base hit into left field bringing home the two runners to give the Pit Spitters their final score at 8-3.

The Pit Spitters improve to 14-6 on the season, as the Rivets drop to 12-8. Pit Spitters starting pitching Josh Lanhem (2-0) threw five innings, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks, striking out four. Mitch White (0-0) came in out of the bullpen and threw two innings of scoreless ball, giving up one hit and striking out three. Nico Saldias (0-1) came in for the final two innings of the game striking out two and walking two.

Up next

The Pit Spitters hit the road for five days where they will play six games. They head to Kenosha to take on the Kingfish tomorrow night, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. CT. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.