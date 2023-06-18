Dock Spiders Win Pitching Duel, Take Down Woodchucks 1-0

Jake Surane of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders

FOND DU LAC, WI - After Saturday night's performance in Wausau, The Dock Spiders looked to bounce back at home on Sunday. It was Father's Day at the ballpark and many dads were in attendance with their families and the Dock Spiders made them proud, besting the Woodchucks 1-0 in what was the definition of a pitchers' duel. Docks Spiders Right-handed pitcher Sebastian Guzman (Washington University in St. Louis) was stellar on the mound. Guzman started his outing with two straight strikeouts as he retired the Woodchucks 1-2-3 in the top of the first and second innings. The Garden Grove, California native was able to keep the Woodchucks offense at bay for six innings as he registered four strikeouts and only gave up four hits and three walks. Those four hits would be the only ones that the Woodchucks could muster all afternoon as the Dock Spiders turned to left-handed pitcher Jack Niedringhaus (Xavier) out of the bullpen.

Niedringhaus tallied one and a third innings pitched, didn't give up any hits, and registered two strikeouts. The Dock Spiders offense was held in check by Woodchucks pitcher Ethan Pecko (Towson) for most of the game, but when they made a pitching change, the Dock Spiders made them pay. In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Spiders offense came to life as a walk issued to third baseman Jake Surane (UW-Oshkosh) put a runner aboard with one out.

After Surane stole third base with two outs in the inning, shortstop Jack Gorman stepped up to the plate and delivered an RBI single that scored Surane which gave the Dock Spiders a 1-0 lead. Dock Spiders closer Joseph Chavana (Trinity) was called upon to shut down the Woodchuck's offense and he did just that as he went one and two thirds' innings pitched, with a strikeout. A long fly ball to left fielder Travis Strickler (Embry Riddle Aeronautical) ended the game as the Dock Spiders got their sixth win of the season. They will be back in action tomorrow night at home against the Madison Mallards. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM.

