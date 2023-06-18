Kingfish Drop Father's Day Duel 9-5

Kokomo, IN - The Kenosha Kingfish dropped game two of their series against the Kokomo Jackrabbits by a final score of 9-5.

Kokomo jumped ahead of Kenosha 6-0 after putting up three spots in the third and fifth frames. From there, the Kingfish were unable to play catchup and are now down 1-3 to the Jackrabbits in the season series.

Bobby Atkinson (Heartland Community College) stayed hot at the plate for Kenosha; the Division II NJCAA Champion went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a pair of runs batted in.

Karson Hesser (Northern State) led Kokomo on offense once again. Hesser went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of runs batted in to lead the Northwoods League with a total of 21 on the summer.

Eckerd College southpaw Jake Stipp (0-1) took the loss after relinquishing five earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts in four innings and two thirds.

Nova Southeastern University hurler Stephen Schissler (1-0) got the win on an evening where he no-hit the Kingfish through four innings and two thirds. Schissler finished his day after allowing two earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts in six frames of work.

With the defeat, the Kingfish (8-11) now sit alone at fifth place in the Great Lakes East at a game behind the Jackrabbits (9-10).

Kenosha will now begin a stretch where they play 13 home games in 16 calendar days.

That journey will start with a two-game set against the division-leading Traverse City Pit Spitters. First pitch is set for June 19 at 6:35 PM CST.

